Jason Momoa surprises young fan battling cancer with early birthday present
An "Aquaman" superfan who is battling cancer got an early birthday present from the film’s star, Jason Momoa
Fred VanVleet doesn't believe any of his teammates will recklessly flaunt COVID-19 protocols. But he'll do his part to hold the rest of the Raptors accountable. Toronto held its first full practice at its temporary home in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday. Gone is the safety net of the summer's NBA bubble that protected the league from the global pandemic and saw zero positive tests.With teams about to start crisscrossing the United States and the coronavirus still running rampant — Florida recently passed the one-million case mark — the Raptors know there's a huge risk to the health of players and their families, and the NBA season itself. "We can't turn getting COVID into an indictment. We can't turn getting COVID into, 'We did something wrong,'" VanVleet said Sunday. "Now, if you're going to pool parties at night and nobody's wearing masks, that's one thing. But if you have to go to the grocery store, or you have family in town, and you get it, you get it. "(But) everybody has to be responsible in their own right because the way it's passed, and we're together a lot of the time. I don't want to take that home to my children and my family." The NBA said recently that 48 players had positive results since testing resumed last week. As VanVleet was speaking to the media on Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers were announcing a shutdown of their practice facility after three members of the organization tested positive. And while Day 1 of practice, at Saint Leo University, about a half hour's drive north of Tampa, still had that electric opening-day vibe, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse said all the work in the gym could be undone if the team lost players to COVID-19. The new NBA rules state players could have to quarantine for as long as 12 days. So protocol messaging, he said, needs to be delivered "loud and clear." "My role is to just constantly be on them ... (about) our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization — there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said. Teams were recently presented a lengthy manual on safety rules. Violations that lead to schedule adjustments or impacts other organizations reportedly could means fines, suspensions or other penalties. Players and staff are tested daily. It's all part of what VanVleet called the "new normal." "Just gotta roll with the punches," said the guard. "I'm not really a complainer and I try to keep a good perspective on things, so for better or for worse I think I'm just going to roll with it and see how it goes. "Obviously put the safety of everybody first, myself included and my family and try to stay as safe and healthy as possible, but realizing the world is kind of moving on and we have to find a way to live with it and still follow all the guidelines the best we can." Toronto sharpshooter Matt Thomas, who settled nicely into the Raptors' rotation in the bubble this past summer, said Wisconsin looked like it might dodge a massive COVID-19 impact, but his home state has been in tailspin of growing cases since mid-October. "There have been a number of people that I know that came down with the virus," he said. "Thankfully everyone's recovered, but obviously it hits people really hard, it affects everyone differently."That's what's scary about it, because you never truly know how you're going to respond." A huge part of the Raptors' new normal is playing their home games, for at least the first part of the season, out of Tampa's Amalie Arena due to Canada's border restrictions for non-essential travel. Toronto's temporary practice facility in a Marriott hotel ballroom is nearing completion. Nurse said the team planned to tour it later Sunday. Players and staff are still on the hunt for housing in Tampa. Most wanted to get a gauge of the city and its safety before moving family members there, although VanVleet said he plans to have his partner and two young kids join him.The Raptors have just five more days of practice before tipping off their three-game pre-season in Charlotte, N.C. But on the plus side, Nurse has a full complement of healthy players to work with. "Everybody looked great today, everybody is ready to go," he said. "It was awesome, energy was great ... even the fitness levels seem really good to me. It was a long practice today with a lot of intensity, a lot of drills, but didn't really see a whole lot of guys bent over, tugging on shorts." No surprise, Nurse's focus on Day 1 was defence. "We always put a huge emphasis on starting to build our defence, almost totally ignoring any offensive things and plays — just to reinforce that that's who we are," he said. "That's our identity, and that's what they're emphasizing." The Raptors play twice in Charlotte, on Dec. 12th and 14th, then return "home" to host Miami on Dec. 18. It's still to be determined whether fans will be permitted at games at Amalie Arena. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Many politicians have photographs in their offices. Often, they are pictures of them receiving awards, greeting dignitaries or posing with celebrities. On Ravi Kahlon's wall hangs a framed newspaper photo of what he calls the "sad silver." Taken during the men's field hockey final at the 2003 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic, it shows a shot bouncing off Kahlon's stick into the Canadian net. The 1-0 loss to Argentina cost Canada the chance to compete at the 2004 Athens Olympics. "I always said I didn't want that feeling again," said Kahlon, the B.C. cabinet minister recently appointed to the job of leading the province's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. "It's my reminder that you've got to grind, that you've got to work hard. You can't take things for granted." Kahlon played for the Canadian field hockey team that finished 10th at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Failing to qualify for the 2004 Olympics put his career at a crossroads. He stuck with the sport and was part of the team that won gold at the 2007 Pan Am Games to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "Honestly, that image was the fuel that helped me get to the next Olympics," said the six-foot-three Kahlon, who earned 240 caps for Canada. "I could have very easily packed it in. That picture personified for me the reason and the motivation of why I wanted to do it." Kahlon has been named minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation in Premier John Horgan's NDP government. The province is predicting a deficit of $12.8 billion this fiscal year, mostly due to COVID-19. The 41-year-old said the challenges he faced as an athlete will benefit him in his new role. "What you learn in sport, and what is a direct correlation to the work I do now, is you become process focused and not outcome focused," Kahlon said. "It's easy to think I want to go the Olympics and win a gold medal. It's much harder to think about the things you need to do to get there. "I find myself conditioned, more than my peers who haven't played organized sport, to think that way. I always think, what do I need to do today to get there? What do I need to do tomorrow? Have I done enough?" Michael Mahood, a former national team goalkeeper, remembers Kahlon as someone with a "big, happy personality" who was always ready to stand up for a teammate, whether it was a veteran or a new player. "He was a very cerebral player," Mahood said. "He's a curious soul, always has been. Loves to talk to others, listens to people, ask questions. He's got this ability to get people to talk and be open with him because he just kind of makes you really comfortable. He just connects with people." Born and raised in Victoria, Kahlon dreamed of being a soccer player and competing at a World Cup. "I realized after some years that maybe I'm not as good as I think I am," he said. Field hockey runs in Kahlon's family. His grandfather played for the Navy team in India and his father was on track to join India's national team before immigrating to Canada. With no boy's teams to play on, Kahlon's first organized field hockey experience was with a girl's squad. "They beat me up so bad," he joked. "I always say, I learned my toughness from that year." Kahlon started his national team career as a defender but eventually moved to forward. "There's not many guys that can go from the back to the front," Mahood said. "He always kind of had the ability to see the situation from all vantage points and make the play accordingly." Rising above discrimination Growing up, Kahlon also tasted discrimination. His father was denied work at a mill because he wore a turban. "We heard the word Paki, you didn't realize it was racist because you heard it so much," he said. "You look back and you're like 'man, that was bad' but at the time you didn't know any different." At the Beijing Olympics, Kahlon purchased red fabric so the Sikh members of the field hockey team could wear turbans to the opening ceremony. Mahood said the team fully supported the idea but some members of the Canadian Olympic Committee were not happy. "It was the strangest thing ever," Mahood said. "It was totally mind-boggling crazy . . . that it was at all an issue." After retiring from field hockey following the 2008 Games Kahlon spent seven years in banking, and then six as director of stakeholder relations for the New Democrat caucus. He was first-elected in the riding of Delta North in 2017. Kahlon knows there will be challenges in reviving the economy but believes it will be possible through teamwork. "I have lots of confidence in our collective effort to help us get through this," he said. "During COVID, you actually see how strong we are as a people, as communities [and] as a province. "It's going to be hard. I'm not naive to think we're going to flip a switch and everything is going to be back to normal. I do feel like we're going to get there."
