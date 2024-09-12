Jason Heyward's two-run homer (7)
Jason Heyward sends this one into the seats for a two-run home run, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Jason Heyward sends this one into the seats for a two-run home run, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Heyward appears set to be a Steeler for life.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Verlander threw 5 innings in Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Dominate your Week 2 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Worthy is coming off a stellar debut with the Chiefs, but Taylor-Britt says that the rookie only has speed on his side.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies his top sleepers for Week 2.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
Reggie Bush said that “everyone is safe” after an incident at his Encino, California, home on Tuesday night.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into the Eagles run game and why Saquon Barkley has a legit path to be RB1 in 2024. The two also look at how Philadelphia is using motion to unlock even more opportunities for Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown in the passing game.
Francis gave up a ninth-inning home run to end another no-hit bid against the Angels in August.
Burrow told reporters that his constant wrist flexing is part of his recovery routine in an explanation that didn't exactly silence concerns about his health.
The Braves can't stop getting injured.
Kraft's Patriots have won six Super Bowls since the Cowboys last reached the NFC title game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen outlines some key storylines we should be keeping track of as Week 2 begins.
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
The Falcons' offensive approach had everyone talking, and not in a good way.
Jeanty has scored nine TDs and is averaging over 10 yards a carry through two weeks.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a long look at Alabama's game vs. South Florida, play a new game of "NIL" and share which games they're watching this upcoming weekend.
Larson didn't get to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 after the Indy 500 was delayed by rain and the 600 was shortened by rain.