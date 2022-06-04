Jason Foley strikes out Gallo
Detroit pitcher Jason Foley gets Joey Gallo to strikeout looking for the second out in the bottom of the 7th inning
Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.
EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B
Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA
Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.
Some rival executives reportedly think Anunoby is displeased with his role on the Raptors.
TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave
TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.
Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.
As Saint Mary's University fought a costly and public legal battle to play in a 2017 football game, the Halifax university hired a high-profile public relations company to get advice on how the institution could improve its public image. The dispute over a player's eligibility played out in courts in Nova Scotia and Ontario, and included a Remembrance Day hearing over whether the Atlantic championship game known as the Loney Bowl would go ahead, leading to legal bills that almost reached $500,00
TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival
The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri
The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.
VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u
Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga
Anthony Carr scored 25 points and added four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers past the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits 86-77 in CEBL action on Wednesday. Devonte Bandoo, with 17, Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey, each with 14, also reached double digits for the Rattlers (2-1). Shane Gibson led the Bandits (2-1) with 17 points. WATCH l Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season: Saskatchewan had a 5-0 run to finish the first quarter with a 9-point lead, further extending their edge in th
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy
GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing
PARIS — Can Canadian Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “I hope so! But that victory is far away. I just want to appreciate this win, and concentrate on my next match,” the 19-year-old from Montreal said after an impressive three-set victory over American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Sunday. Can Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “Yes, that’s why we’re here. But to be specific, I think anybody who is allowed to play here is able, is capable of winning it, because they made it here.
TORONTO — Fans at next week's RBC Canadian Open will have the opportunity to dine 100 feet above the golf course. Seats and a table will be suspended above St. George's Golf and Country Club so spectators can take in the first and 18th holes of the PGA Tour event with a bird's-eye view. The dining experience is sponsored by theScore Bet, the official gaming partner of the Canadian Open. "We thought 'O.K., how can we show up the Canadian Open in a way that actually adds value and creates an exper