Jason Castro's solo home run

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The good news for Rafael Nadal was that his painful left foot felt much better Thursday at the Citi Open. The bad news? His debut appearance at the tournament ended after two rough outings. A day after needing three sets and more than three hours to get by at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, Nadal was eliminated 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 under the lights by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris of South Africa. “I need to keep working,” Nadal said. He is a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Harris ha