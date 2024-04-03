Jarrett Allen throws down the alley-oop!
LSU's Angel Reese has been subjected to a year's worth of criticism. All for playing the game she loves and trying to have some fun while doing it.
As March Madness continues, Caitlin Clark keeps elevating the Iowa Hawkeyes' stature. As a Cyclones die-hard, can I abide that?
Hailey Van Lith shrugging after Caitlin Clark drained another 3-pointer is my new favorite reaction. I love them.
Paige Bueckers leads UConn to a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four showdown vs. Caitlin Clark and Iowa, a rematch of their 2021 Sweet 16 meeting.
HoopsHype presents the most overpaid and underperforming players in the NBA for 2023-24, including Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and more.
The spreads for the national semifinal games are unprecedented.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Caitlin Clark put up another sensational performance to carry Iowa to its second straight Final Four. The Hawkeyes' superstar guard, whose record-breaking exploits have brought unprecedented attention to women's basketball, made nine 3-pointers and finished with 41 points and 12 assists as Iowa knocked defending national champion LSU out of the NCAA Tournament with a 94-87 victory on Monday night. “It's amazing to be back in the Final Four. It's so hard to get back there,” Cl
The "Ted Lasso" actor wore a hoodie that said "Everyone Watches Women's Sports" to the highly-anticipated matchup between LSU and Iowa
"I don't think people realize it's not personal,” Reese told reporters ahead of the star players’ Elite Eight face-off
There were plenty of people at a movie theater in central Iowa on Monday night, though very few of them were watching an actual movie. They were there to see Caitlin Clark. And they weren't alone. Not even close. Millions of people — 12.3 million, the most to ever watch a women's basketball game, according to ESPN — tuned in across America to watch the opener of an NCAA Tournament doubleheader that captivated fans like never before. Clark and Iowa, in a national-title-game rematch against Angel
Luka Doncic had high praise for Iowa star Caitlin Clark, following here Elite Eight victory over LSU on Monday.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future — if she were to leave LSU — are much murkier.
After going a career-best 9-of-10 from 3-point range in a 40-point effort vs. Nets, LeBron James drops hints that retirement is drawing near.
Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter LaVine, were high school sweethearts
Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, is a well-known supporter of the Kansas Jayhawks. But the avid hoops fan cheers for several teams.
No. 1 Iowa defeated No. 3 LSU in the women’s Elite Eight Monday night and will advance to the Final Four.
Four assistant coaches were arrested in a 2017 FBI probe designed to clean up the pre-NIL college basketball world. All were Black and all are out of the sport, banned by the NCAA. One of the coaches, Book Richardson, spoke to The Associated Press. (AP Video: David R. Martin)
Only four teams remain in the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Final Four teams rank in terms of their odds to win March Madness.
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the LSU Tigers behind 41 points from Clark, punching their ticket to the Final Four
We take a look at the NBA MVP odds in the final two weeks of the regular season Here's how the top players stack up.