Jarrett Allen throws down the alley-oop!

The Canadian Press

There were plenty of people at a movie theater in central Iowa on Monday night, though very few of them were watching an actual movie. They were there to see Caitlin Clark. And they weren't alone. Not even close. Millions of people — 12.3 million, the most to ever watch a women's basketball game, according to ESPN — tuned in across America to watch the opener of an NCAA Tournament doubleheader that captivated fans like never before. Clark and Iowa, in a national-title-game rematch against Angel