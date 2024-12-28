Jarrett Allen throws it down!

On a special Thanksgiving edition of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh joins the show to help share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving.
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.
With fantasy football championships on the line in most leagues, Matt Harmon outlines the three matchups most likely to determine winners and losers.
The NFL MVP race might come down to the end of the season.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not simply concerned that the Steelers are losing. He’s concerned with how and why and, quite frankly, when the losses are mounting.
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The loss delivered a critical blow to Seattle's playoff hopes.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024 but will be a big boost to the Phillies' rotation if he can stay healthy.
The record had stood since the first weekend of the four-team playoff in 2015.