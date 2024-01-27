Jarrett Allen throws it down!
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also revealed what he told Bills’ Josh Allen at halftime. Sort of.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
This mock trade would see the Chicago Bulls send Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive three-team deal.
NEW YORK — As Knicks president Leon Rose, senior vice president Gersson Rosas, and senior basketball advisor William Wesley watched their team romp over the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, a sellout arena collectively came to the same conclusion. Damn. That OG Anunoby trade worked out pretty well. Less than a month ago, the Knicks were in freefall ...
Four teams remain vying for the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL playoffs' conference championships. Here's how they rank ahead of this weekend's games.
Guard Joe Thuney will miss Sunday’s AFC title game against Balitmore with a pectoral injury.
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
The legend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to grow, with his visibility increasing beyond the football field. Another example occurred on the golf course, of all places, featuring an iconic pop star. World famous entertainer ...
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to win her second consecutive Australian Open when she takes on Zheng Qinwen on Saturday.
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
LeBron James joined yet another exclusive club, and he’ll have plenty of familiar faces alongside him at the NBA All-Star Game. James is an All-Star — and an All-Star starter — for the 20th time, with the league unveiling the results of this season’s starter balloting on Thursday night. James is the first 20-time All-Star in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose career scoring record was broken by James last season, was a 19-time selection. The game is Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Joining James in
Sinner beat Djokovic twice at the end of last season, while familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also meet.
Michael Bisping believes Stipe Miocic should avoid Tom Aspinall at all costs.