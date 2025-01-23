Jarrett Allen goes up to get it and finishes the oop

Yahoo Sports

6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' heartbreaking loss to the Bills in a Divisional Round thriller, spotlighting Josh Allen’s clutch performance, Mark Andrews' untimely fumble, and Derrick Henry’s impact. They dive into the Rams' near-comeback against the Eagles, Jayden Daniels' impressive poise leading the Commanders past the Lions, and the Chiefs' dominance over the Texans. Plus, they discuss the Ravens' offseason questions, game-changing plays, and bold predictions for the Conference Championships. Don't miss this packed playoff episode!