Jarren Duran's solo home run (11)
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
Winds blew away half the field at the British Open, leaving the leaderboard in tatters.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
In today's edition: The chaos of Copa América, the AL wins the All-Star Game, the breakout star of the NBA Summer League, NFL training camps begin, and more.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Dolan's letter to the NBA board of governors, in which he again complained about revenue sharing, was practically dripping with disdain.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
Bronny didn't have the breakthrough performance many fans were hoping for.
Davis accused United Airlines of "deplorable treatment" after he says a flight attendant falsely accused him of hitting him.
According to the lawsuit, Fanmio agreed Diaz was to receive $10 million for the fight with “$1 million paid up front and the remaining $9 million paid immediately following the event.” Diaz has yet to receive the $9 million.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
The victory is the second of the season for the 2023 Cup Series champion.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
That's a new one.