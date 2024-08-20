Jarren Duran's leadoff homer (16)
Jarren Duran crushes a leadoff homer to left field, his 16th of the season, putting the Red Sox on top 1-0 in the 1st inning
The Red Sox center fielder's use of an anti-gay slur serves as a reminder that the cause to which Billy Bean dedicated the last decade of his life remains unfinished.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended two games for directing an anti-gay slur at a fan in the stands. The incident was picked up by mics during the NESN broadcast.
Duran and the Red Sox apologized in a joint statement issued by the team.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball on Saturday.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
The Atlanta Braves suffered another major injury in their lineup, with Austin Riley fracturing his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
"(If) you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't want to hear ... you're gonna start to believe that about yourself."
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Former NFL offensive lineman Gosder Cherilus was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly urinating on one passenger and punching another during a flight from Boston to Dublin.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Quarterback Colt McCoy is retiring from the NFL after 14 years in the league. NBC Sports announced that he will be part of the network's Big Ten coverage for the upcoming season.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on with a very special edition as we share our staff's only superflex mock draft of the season. Scott Pianowski is back in the host chair, filling in for Matt Harmon, and is joined by Yahoo Fantasy editor Kate Magdziuk to breakdown their biggest observations from the latest staff mock. The two also discuss the rise of superflex leagues in general and best strategies to use when implementing the QB heavy format. Pianowksi and Magdzuk end the show by answering your latest questions from the fantasy mailbag.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.