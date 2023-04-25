Jarren Duran's grand slam (1)
Jarren Duran launches a grand slam to center field, giving the Red Sox an early 7-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning over the Orioles
Jarren Duran launches a grand slam to center field, giving the Red Sox an early 7-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning over the Orioles
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield on Tuesday. Pickard, of Moncton N.B., had a 23-12-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average with the Condors this season. The 31-year-old has played in 116 NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit but hasn't made a playoff appearance yet in his career. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner has started all four games against the Los
The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Nearly 10 years ago the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced one of their worst losses in franchise history. They flipped the script on Monday.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It appears Jake Paul could have a contingency plan in place for the Aug. 5 fight if Nate Diaz can't make it.
A drained-looking Emma Raducanu showed worrying signs of strain in Madrid, as she dead-batted all attempts to initiate the traditional pre-tournament interview.
“I’m probably not going to win,” the Iowa woman said before her major realization.
Ronaldo was visibily upset with his Al-Nassr side trailing 1-0 at the break
F1 sprint news as Mercedes, Ferrari and other teams vote at a Commission meeting on Tuesday for a change in the sprint weekend format for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend
The 2023 NFL draft appears top heavy with quarterbacks. Sam Farmer makes his predictions and picks for Nos. 1-31 in his final mock draft. Round 1 is Thursday.
It was a simple moment, a minuscule measure of time that brought ecstasy and closure. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could easily have intruded. Many would have done. But no, as Ben Tozer and Luke Young lifted the National League trophy, Wrexham’s Hollywood owners stood out of shot. Then they bounced up and down gleefully like the supporters they are, joy unbridled at sealing a return to the Football League – 15 years to the day since the club departed via the cellar door.
Zach Hyman scores in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Kings 5-4. The series is tied 2-2 as it heads back to Canada.
The Colorado Avalanche will be without their star defenseman for a pivotal Game 5 against the Seattle Kraken.
Bruno Fernandes hurt his ankle in the FA Cup semi-final and has since been photographed wearing a protective boot on his foot.
Steve Williams was speaking after the Red Dragons returned to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.
Handball offences have been heavily punished, but a panel of football greats called for change and for diving to be more firmly dealt with.
Ted Lasso will take a break after season 3 amid finale speculation, star and co-creator Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, exclusively tells Digital Spy.
The Pirates are off to a 16-7 start, their best since the 1992 club of Barry Bonds and Doug Drabek and Co. won 16 of their first 22.