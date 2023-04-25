Jarren Duran's grand slam (1)

The Telegraph

It was a simple moment, a minuscule measure of time that brought ecstasy and closure. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could easily have intruded. Many would have done. But no, as Ben Tozer and Luke Young lifted the National League trophy, Wrexham’s Hollywood owners stood out of shot. Then they bounced up and down gleefully like the supporters they are, joy unbridled at sealing a return to the Football League – 15 years to the day since the club departed via the cellar door.