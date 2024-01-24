Jarred Vanderbilt throws it down!
Jarred Vanderbilt throws it down!, 01/23/2024
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin as coach on Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. “This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement announcing the move. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.” Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup. A trade seemed inevitable — and the Charlotte Hornets helped make it a reality. Lowry was trade Tuesday by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier — someone enjoying the best season of his career — in a swap of guards that figures to be a big help for Miami in its playoff push. The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat a
The Toronto Raptors managed to stave off a steep decline after winning the NBA title in 2019. Even as star players left, they were still competitive. That's getting harder and harder to maintain now. The Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to high-scoring Indiana last week, and if their first three games without him are any indication, it's going to be a tough road ahead. Toronto lost by 16 to Chicago, by 26 to New York and then by eight to Memphis on Monday night. “We’ll need some time to work and ins
NBA insiders around the league are reportedly unsure of what the Chicago Bulls plan to do with DeMar DeRozan.
Marcin Gortat, former NBA center, famed for his Gortat screens, rebounding prowess and durability, sat down with HoopsHype to discuss his journey from being the No. 57 draft pick, to surviving and thriving in the league. The 12-year NBA veteran ...
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points, the most in the NBA this season, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Embiid also set a career high with 18 rebounds. He was 24 of 41 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and made 21 of 23 free throws. He broke Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s 76ers record of 68 points, set on Dec. 16, 1967, with a layup with 1:41 to play. Chamberlain was playing for the
Joel Embiid became the latest NBA player to reach 70 points in an NBA game. Here are the 14 times a player has scored at least 70 in a game.
The Miami Heat’s trade for Terry Rozier is smart in all ways, adding needed offensive punch while also unloading the bloated, expiring contract of aging Kyle Lowry
Heat acquires Charlotte guard Terry Rozier in move that boosts offense
PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant hit a contested 17-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds left to help the Phoenix Suns erase a 23-point deficit and stun the Chicago Bulls 115-113 on Monday night. The Suns have won six straight. Durant finished with 43 points, eight assists and six rebounds, one night after scoring 40 in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Bradley Beal scored 18 and Devin Booker added 16. It was a frantic final minute that saw Durant hit a wide-open 3-pointer — after an offensive rebound by Drew E
The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson for 25 games for violating its anti-drug program, the league announced Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA announced Tuesday there were 10 incorrectly officiated calls in the last 2 minutes of Charlotte's comeback win at Minnesota, when the Timberwolves lost 128-125 to the Hornets despite a franchise-record 62 points by Karl-Anthony Towns. The Last Two Minute Report, issued by the league for games at or within three-point margins in the final 2 minutes of fourth quarters and overtimes, revealed that six mistakes benefited the Hornets and three of them went for the Wolves. One
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
TORONTO (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 of his 27 points in the first quarter, Luke Kennard added a season-high 19 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies won their fourth straight north of the border, beating the slumping Toronto Raptors 108-100 on Monday night. Vince Williams Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Santi Aldama scored 10 points before leaving because of a sore right knee as the short-handed Grizzlies won for the second time in their past six games. Jackson finished with a career-h
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Marcus Sasser scores and draws the foul, 01/22/2024
TORONTO — Canada's senior men's basketball team will have an early test leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada Basketball announced the team will face the U.S. in exhibition play in Las Vegas on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena as part of the USA Basketball Showcase. The two teams last met in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on September 10 in Manila, Philippines. Canada came out on top with a 127-118 overtime victory for its first-ever medal on the World Cup stage. The U.S. move
MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson is officially a candidate to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics. And he has two chances to get there. The Miami Heat guard was announced Tuesday as part of the 41-player pool for the Olympic team — the 5-on-5, star-studded, four-time-defending-Olympic-champions version. But he also has been talking with USA Basketball for months about the possibility of playing for gold in Paris as part of the 3x3 squad. And that most certainly appeals to him as well.
Terry Rozier might be the best player you have not seen or heard from this season.