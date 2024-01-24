Jarred Vanderbilt throws it down!

The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors managed to stave off a steep decline after winning the NBA title in 2019. Even as star players left, they were still competitive. That's getting harder and harder to maintain now. The Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to high-scoring Indiana last week, and if their first three games without him are any indication, it's going to be a tough road ahead. Toronto lost by 16 to Chicago, by 26 to New York and then by eight to Memphis on Monday night. “We’ll need some time to work and ins