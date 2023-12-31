Jarred Vanderbilt with the flush

The Canadian Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson said he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday after practice for the first time since the quarterback was sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was difficult for Wilson to accept — even if there were warning signs. Wilson said the Broncos