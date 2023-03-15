Jarred Vanderbilt with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors were tired of losing to the division-rival Suns this season and set their mind on defending against Phoenix just as they did against the talented Bucks last game. Klay Thompson scored 33 of his 38 points in the first half, Stephen Curry added 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and the Warriors beat the Suns 123-112 on Monday night. “There's always a little bit of extra motivation when you got smacked a couple times against a certain team but it's more so about our own focus,” Curry said.