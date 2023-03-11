Jarred Vanderbilt with a 2-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors

LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are considered among the most talented high school players in the US.
The Grizzlies star will miss at least the next four games.
Fred VanVleet says technical foul called by Ben Taylor "changed the whole flow of the game" in loss, concedes he'll "take my fine" for speaking out.
It’s so jumbled and things are so uncertain, one could reasonably consider the new-look Los Angeles Lakers as a team to make some noise should they emerge from their current play-in tournament status.
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp was released from jail after being arrested for a possible connection to a shooting. His lawyer said he acted in self-defense.
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, defense lawyers confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday. Miles was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Harris, his defense lawyer Mary Turner told the AP. Michael Davis, who police investigators said was the triggerman, was also indicted, his lawyer, John Charles Robbins, said.
Undrafted rookie Orlando Robinson went from Miami Heat backup center to the inactive list. What’s next for him?
The world began shut down the night of ACC tournament Wednesday in 2020, due to what became the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, it offered a reminder of the distance traveled.
A hefty fine has been handed down to Fred VanVleet after his choice words for the refereeing crew.
Cason Wallace returned to the court for Kentucky, but the Wildcats still fell to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
Kentucky has been one of the biggest disappointments in college basketball.
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss Fred VanVleet's comments after the Raptors' loss to the Clippers and why the player-official relationship has been slowly getting worse for years. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
The UConn Huskies were even forced to postpone a Big East game because they didn't have the mandatory minimum seven players available for the contest.
Kemp, 53, released from jail without charges as investigation into incident continues
The 23-win Tigers head home ahead of Selection Sunday for March Madness.
Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing is out after six seasons at the school. Ewing lead the Hoyas to just one NCAA tournament in his tenure.
De'Aaron Fox recorded 15 fourth-quarter points to help the Sacramento Kings improve to 39-26 and hold second spot in the Western Conference.
Houston and Kansas will almost assuredly appear on the top line on Selection Sunday. After that, it likely depends on how this conference tournament week plays out.
Duke, Kansas and Kentucky are all favorites on Friday.
A look at how the NCAA Tournament field is put together, and who has already earned their spot in March Madness.