What if Jaromir Jagr never left Pittsburgh?

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Ryan Straschnitzki’s Paralympic dreams haven't fizzled, but his path to the international stage could take him from the ice to the hardwood. The 24-year-old from Airdrie, Alta., was paralyzed from the chest down in 2018 when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign and barrelled into the path of the Humboldt Broncos' bus in rural Saskatchewan. Sixteen people died and 13 were seriously injured. Since the crash, Straschnitzki has played on Alberta's para hockey team and has been training with the