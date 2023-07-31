What if Jaromir Jagr never left Pittsburgh?
In an alternate NHL universe, the Penguins and Jagr resolve their differences, the Czech superstar lines up alongside Sidney Crosby and chases Mario Lemieux's all-time franchise points total.
In an alternate NHL universe, the Penguins and Jagr resolve their differences, the Czech superstar lines up alongside Sidney Crosby and chases Mario Lemieux's all-time franchise points total.
TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Canada's national men's summer under-18 team dropped a 9-6 decision to Finland on Monday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Canada led 3-1 after 11 minutes but Finland rebounded with three goals in the second period and pulled away with four goals in the third. Cole Beaudoin, Maxim Masse, Justin Poirier, Berkly Catton, Henry Mews and Roger McQueen scored for Canada in the preliminary round opener for both teams. Tuomas Suoniemi had a hat trick for Finland and added two assists. “We k
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Nick Abruzzese to a two-year, two-way contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is US$775,000 at the NHL level. Abruzzese had two assists in two games for the Maple Leafs in 2022-23. The 24-year-old had 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) through 69 games with AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies, and added seven points (two goals, five assists) through seven playoff games. Abruzzese was a fourth-round pick (124th overall) in 2019
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Jesse Ylonen, the team announced Monday. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ylonen played 37 games with the Canadiens last season, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists. The six-foot-one, 188-pound right-winger began the 2022-23 season with Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate, Laval Rocket, where he had 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 39 games. The 23-year-old was a
CALGARY — Ryan Straschnitzki’s Paralympic dreams haven't fizzled, but his path to the international stage could take him from the ice to the hardwood. The 24-year-old from Airdrie, Alta., was paralyzed from the chest down in 2018 when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign and barrelled into the path of the Humboldt Broncos' bus in rural Saskatchewan. Sixteen people died and 13 were seriously injured. Since the crash, Straschnitzki has played on Alberta's para hockey team and has been training with the
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract worth $2.1 million. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday the 23-year-old will earn $900,000 this season and $1.2 million in 2024-25. Bahl appeared in his third NHL season with New Jersey and played in a career-high 42 games, finishing with two goals and six assists. His 6.52 hits per 60 minutes ranked second for all New Jersey defensemen who played in more than 10 games. He played in 1
A Chinese zoo has denied that its sun bears are actually humans in costumes after internet viral photos and video sparked suspicion online.
Vladimir Putin’s psychological grip on Russia has lasted a generation. His image as an all-powerful strongman has survived repeated economic crises, mass protests, sanctions, military defeats and, most recently, a major army mutiny. But can his popularity survive increasingly frequent Ukrainian drone strikes on the heart of Moscow?
Former President Trump tried to pressure both Gov. Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help overturn President Biden's win in Georgia.
Despite this, DeSantis remains focused on attacking Bud Light for a short-lived and innocuous campaign featuring a transgender woman.
Madison County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERSAfter hours of harrowing statements detailing how Lori Vallow Daybell murdered her two children and conspired to kill her husband's first wife, the Idaho “doomsday mom” on Monday indicated she wanted to speak. Dressed in a orange-and-white striped prison jumpsuit, Vallow immediately teared up as she began to speak in her own defense at a sentencing trial in Fremont County Court Monday. Still seated and flanked by her two defense attorneys, Vallo
The 376-pound gator got some attention.
This was supposed to be a diary of my first two months on the diabetes drug recently recast as a miracle shortcut to weight loss – and a catalogue of its excruciating side effects.
The judge dismissed claims that politics and publicity had tainted the trial, pointing to some politicians' ability to turn a scandal into "golden political capital."
Wish we could be part of her world.
Lindsay Shiver, 26, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband
Authorities have been investigating ‘allegations of severe child abuse’ since January
via Telegram / 112Several explosions rocked Moscow early Sunday morning in a drone attack that damaged a skyscraper, left at least one person injured, and shut down local airspace, according to local reports.The Moscow City business center took a direct hit in the attack, with footage from the scene showing debris and smoke apparently pouring from the building. Local outlet 112 reported that a security guard was injured in the strike, though Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no injuries had been
Canada was no match for Australia on Monday, suffering a convincing defeat and bowing out of the Women's World Cup. Follow along here for the latest.
George and Amal Clooney are one of the most gorgeous and inspirational couples in Hollywood. Here's a look back at their 10-year epic romance.
MELBOURNE, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup. But the world's all-time leading scorer sounded a warning after the Olympic champion's tournament-ending 4-0 loss to Australia on Monday. "Look we've been battling our federation for support but I can't put this on (Canada Soccer). There's 23 players out there and staff and we didn't get it done tonight." she said.