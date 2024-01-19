Jaren Jackson Jr. slams it home

SWNS

An age gap couple 27 years apart say they are often mistaken for father and son - and have even faced accusations of grooming. Bret LaBelle, 50, and Chris Stanley, 23, met after exchanging DMs on Instagram. Chris messaged Bret after watching him on the hit show Survivor - and thought him "handsome". They became an item in December 2020 and say friends, family and co-workers have been supportive. The pair try to shrug off the criticisms and say their relationship works "perfectly" - but admit social media can be trying.