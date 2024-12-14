Jaren Jackson Jr. sends the shot away

The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Producing the halftime show is the most high-profile responsibility on which Jay-Z and the NFL partner. Roc Nation helps to select performers for key acts including the Super Bowl halftime show.
A highly anticipated rookie WR class hasn't fully lived up to the hype, while a couple of running backs have risen up and a loaded class off offensive and defensive linemen have delivered.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
Analyst Dan Titus hands out some early Fantasy Basketball Awards for the 2024-25 season — including one surprise pick for Fantasy MVP.
Dominate your Week 15 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
The NFC West rivals square off in a game with playoff ramifications, in both fantasy and reality.
Beware of these five players with bust potential in Week 15!
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
In today's edition: Belichick to UNC, new hockey CTE study, Rockets and Hawks advance, NFL power rankings, LeBron's TV debut, and more.
Here are a dozen plays that shaped the 2024 College Playoff field, plays that could well have resulted in a very different field than we have right now.
Bidding for the game-used ball has already surpassed $12,000.
Sasaki must wait until Jan. 15 to sign with an MLB team, but news about his selection could break unofficially before then.
Dominate your Week 15 fantasy football lineups with these favorable WR matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
Mensah entered the transfer portal on Sunday.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman make the case for the Heisman finalists and share their players to watch in the College Football Playoff 1st round matchups.
The Nats had a 10.2% chance of securing the top spot in next summer's draft.
Scottie Scheffler won seven times on Tour last season.