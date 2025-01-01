Jaren Jackson Jr. scores and draws the foul
Jaren Jackson Jr. scores and draws the foul, 12/31/2024
Jaren Jackson Jr. scores and draws the foul, 12/31/2024
The Nittany Lions are a win away from the national title game.
Washington narrowly missed a 2-point conversion and onside kick recovery in a thrilling Sun Bowl finish.
Saturday's blowout was the most-watched non-playoff or New Year's Six game since 2020.
Fantasy football analyst Renee Miller offers up some tips for closing the season out and looking ahead.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Is this the year the Ravens finally reach a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson?
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Does your fantasy football league's championship extend through Week 18? Andy Behrens has you covered with plenty of waiver wire pickups worth considering in the NFL's wildest week!
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Hurts missed Week 17, while Purdy suffered his injury during Monday's loss to the Lions.
On LeBron James' 40th birthday, we celebrate him with a debate all his own.
One more week left in the 2024 regular season and the playoff picture (and first pick in the draft picture) is coming into shape. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss the five biggest results from Week 17's Saturday and Sunday action, leading off with the Minnesota Vikings' well-earned divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
College football's newest (and strangest) tradition did not disappoint, with Cinnamon Roll chosen to be consumed by victorious Iowa State.
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.
Jackson last appeared in an NFL game in 2022. Delaware State has won just two games over the past two seasons.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.