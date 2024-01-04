Jaren Jackson Jr. rises to block the shot

The Canadian Press

Kevin Kiermaier wants to show up all the teams that passed him over in free agency, and he wants the Toronto Blue Jays to prove all their doubters wrong too. "A motivated Kevin Kiermaier is the most dangerous Kevin Kiermaier and that's what I've had throughout this whole off-season," he said on Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. "Free agency fuelled me and the opportunity right now at the Blue Jays is fuelling me as well. "I know I get to take that field with an awesome group of guy