Jaren Jackson Jr. with the hoop & harm

The Canadian Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada due to his past legal problems and will not be available to play Monday night in Toronto against the Raptors. A team official confirmed that Bridges would be listed as not with the team for "personal reasons" on the official scoresheet. Hornets coach Steve Clifford would not comment on the reason for Bridges’ absence when he spoke to reporters before Monday’s game. “The only thing I’m going to say i