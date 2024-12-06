Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the And-1

One City Council member told reporters that the vote passed to call the Rays' bluff on an attempt to back out of the deal.
The former New England Patriots coach has been out of coaching this year. UNC fired Mack Brown before the final game of the regular season.
With another byepocalypse on tap in Week 14, these players are the epitome of Make or Break. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks their cases down.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
Dalton Del Don identifies some of the most deceiving player stat lines ahead of Week 14 ... including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's flukey TD production.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami.
Verstappen was unhappy with the way Russell lobbied for a penalty after qualifying.
With the Packers facing the Lions on Week 14 "Thursday Night Football," fantasy football managers are in for a party.
In today's edition: The 11-1 Lions have no breathing room, Caitlin Clark joins highest-paid female athletes list, upsets galore in college hoops, 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Maryland proposes a trade for fighter jets, and more.
Kansas trailed the entire way on Wednesday night en route to its first loss of the season.
LeBron James, after going a combined 0-of-20 from behind the arc across five games, finally made a 3-pointer on Wednesday night.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.
Johnson, who started the season with the Panthers, didn’t play a snap in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.
The committee has been consistent in recent years not re-ordering teams sitting out on conference championship weekend.
There were 6 first-round QBs, and the early results are all positive.
Could Jeanty break the single-season rushing record?
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the latest College Football Playoff rankings, are joined by South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and preview the SEC, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and Mountain West conference championships.
The Crimson Tide moved ahead of the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Luck recently returned to football as the GM of Stanford's program.