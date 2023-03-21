Jaren Jackson Jr. with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks traded words near the end of the Grizzlies' win over the Warriors. It also continued postgame.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
A franchise record fell to Joel Embiid against the Indiana Pacers after a ninth-straight game scoring 30+ points for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Follow all the reaction to the Saudi Arabian GP as Ferrari woefully underperformed while Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated on a memorable evening for Red Bull and Sergio Perez
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.
The Taken star said jokes linking Irish people to fighting and drinking were racist.
A retired optometrist claims he was skiing with friends when he heard ‘hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something’. Gustaf Kilander reports
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
Jon Anik disagrees with Justin Gaethje's criticism toward Michael Bisping following Saturday's UFC 286 headliner.
The Lions have done pretty well this offseason.
It's been a season of growth and development for Antigonish's Rhyah Stewart. The 16-year-old goalie from Antigonish showed she could shine in a boys' league as a member of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League, the highest level of hockey for that age group in the province. "This season has been a great experience for me," said Stewart, who has to travel 75 minutes to Port Hood to play with the Islanders. "I think playing in this league has really pushed me to
Giannis Antetokounmpo became the ninth player in NBA history to record a perfect triple-double with 22 points on 100 per cent shooting.
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Canada Soccer defended its controversial deal with Canada Soccer Business under questioning on Parliament Hill by the House of Commons heritage committee. The agreement allows the CSB to oversee marketing and broadcasting rights, with an annual payment to Canada Soccer. The arrangement provided Canada Soccer with a guaranteed income while helping fund the Canadian Premier League. But Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane says the governing body is in negotiations to "modernize" the CSB a