Jaren Jackson Jr. with a block vs the Philadelphia 76ers

CNN anchor Zain Asher went viral on Twitter when she butchered a number of African NBA stars' names, including a hilarious twist on the pronunciation of Pascal Siakam.
There are high hopes Bronny James will follow in the footsteps of his father, LeBron James. Here's some fun facts about the young hooper.
How the Raptors fare down the stretch of the season will determine a lot for the future of the franchise.
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight. Toronto won despite playing without guard Fred VanVleet, who was scratched shortly before tip off because of personal reasons.
The Clippers introduced veteran guard Russell Westbrook to the media Wednesday, and he said he vows to do what it takes to win with his new team.
The non-competitive game had similarly non-competitive ratings.
Ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3, Bruins star Brad Marchand says he's excited to know what Boston's final roster looks like for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston is the No.1 team in the NHL, taking 91 points in 56 games, which tied the NHL record for fewest games needed to reach 90 points in a season, previously set by the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers.
Kevin Durant went to Phoenix. Kevin Love did what once worked out nicely for LeBron James, taking his talents from Cleveland to Miami. “It’s not the start of a new season,” Miami guard Tyler Herro said.
Load management was a hot topic in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and player responses to the subject covered a wide range.
Tobias Harris sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers storm back and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 on Thursday night. The 76ers shrugged off three of their worst quarters of the season to turn in a fantastic fourth that nearly shook the arena with each clutch bucket. Down by nine points late in the game, the Sixers took over.
The Slovenian superstar has turned in another masterful season
Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando Magic) with a last basket of the period vs the Detroit Pistons, 02/23/2023
Cody Zeller spoke about his road back to the NBA after knee surgery last year and how he feels like he can help the Miami Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers were scheduled to arrive in Sacramento about four hours before Thursday’s game against the Kings.
The Clippers are considered among the favorites for an NBA title, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have plenty of questions to answer over the next 21 games.
After dazzling fans by winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, Mac McClung is starting to drive ticket sales for his G-League team.
Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields said Wednesday former Utah coach Quin Snyder is among those being considered to replace Nate McMillan. The Hawks (29-30) fired McMillan on Tuesday. Fields stressed that Atlanta's eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference is not acceptable for a team that advanced to the conference finals in 2021.
No. 2 Alabama will face South Carolina on the road just one day after a court hearing revealed Crimson Tide freshman phenom Brandon Miller’s shocking connection to a murder, allegedly committed by his former teammate. Alabama coach Nate Oats responded to the revelations in a way that left many shaking their heads. In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan and NFL coach Jim Caldwell said he will no longer pursue head coaching jobs.
Malik Monk says he will be ready when the Kings play the Portland Trail Blazers — assuming the Blazers make it to Sacramento.
"When I share my culture, I share everything," Antetokounmpo tells PEOPLE exclusively