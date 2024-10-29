Jaren Jackson Jr. with the big dunk

The Yankees desperately need a win to get back in this best-of-seven.
Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
Miami finally looked like a big-boy offense again. Unfortunately it still lost a heartbreaker to Arizona, and at 2-5, that can't happen anymore.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Dodgers going up 2-0 in the World Series, discuss Shohei Ohtani’s injury and try to make sense of Aaron Judge’s struggles.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Barcelona won 4-0 at Real Madrid with a bold strategy that pundits insisted it couldn't play.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
The Dodgers won but might've lost in Game 2 of the World Series.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.