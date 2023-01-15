Jaren Jackson Jr. with an assist vs the Indiana Pacers
MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. Jack Studnicka, Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin had
MONTREAL — A seven-game road trip to start the new year should be anything but a walk in the park. Nevertheless, the Seattle Kraken have powered through. With a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Seattle recorded their fifth straight victory of 2023. The Kraken have also outscored the opposition 26-8 in the process while improving their record to 23-12-4. “It's a difficult month, right?” said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol. “You're gonna get into rhythms like this where you're gonna be bu
New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas
DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B
Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that
The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe
MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui
MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg
Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.
Canadian ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver says, as an LGBTQ person, her sport has never fully reflected her lived experience. Skate Canada has rewritten its policy that specifies ice dance and pairs team must comprise a man and a woman, a rule change that has Weaver and two-time Olympic ice dance champion Scott Moir as its biggest advocates — and could revolutionize the stuffy figure skating world. Canada, which is the first country in the world to make such a move, plans to push for an international r
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi