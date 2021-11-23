Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Winning for the first time in nearly a month was a relief for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who now face the challenge of finding a way to regain their mojo on the road. The Super Bowl champions are 5-0 at home this season compared to 2-3 away from Raymond James Stadium, where they haven’t lost a game since last Thanksgiving weekend. They finished last season on an eight-game winning streak that included three road playoff wins. This year, they’ve been an entirely different team o