Jaren Jackson Jr. with the 2 Pt

Engaged players, impressive shots and a tense overtime match combined for a fun evening of indoor golf.
The Giants let Barkley go to an NFC East rival, with whom he rushed for 2,000 yards and is playing in the Super Bowl.
McClung will aim for a slam dunk contest three-peat against Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson Jr..
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
In today's edition: Chiefs vs. Eagles (The Rematch), WNBA and NHL blockbusters, Sinner and Keys crowned champs, the "Quad God" completes the three-peat, Vandy's victories are getting expensive, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Benford was cleared to play on Sunday hours before kickoff after spending the week in concussion protocol.
To remember the life of Kobe Bryant on the five-year anniversary of his heartbreaking passing, Larry Nance Jr. opens up about being a rookie during Bryant’s last season in the NBA.
A series of defensive and special-teams miscues added up to a disastrous second quarter for the Commanders.
Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns and Philadelphia forced four turnovers against Jayden Daniels and Washington to seal its second NFC championship in three years.
Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner topped Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 5-3 in the 2025 Australian Open final, cementing his third career Grand Slam title.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.