Jaren Jackson Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic

The coaches at the training ground where Purdue's Zach Edey honed his game hear it all the time from big men. “A lot of guys get here and they're, like, ‘I’m a guard,'” said Daniel Santiago, the 7-foot-1 former NBA player who counts Edey among the 7-footers he's worked with at the IMG Academy in Florida. At 7-4 and 300 pounds, Edey never fought that fight.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Both of Klay Thompson's brothers are professional athletes
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Dejounte Murray's game-winner vs. the Celtics.
Fallout from Miami’s record-setting drubbing of Portland.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-90 on Friday night in a pivotal game for both teams' playoff aspirations. Indiana has won four of six to retain the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the latest victory giving Rick Carlisle career win No. 938 to tie Red Auerbach for 12th in NBA history. Injured All-Stars LeBron James (left an
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in his annual Charlotte homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors beat the Hornets 115-97 on Friday night for their third straight win. Andrew Wiggins turned in another strong game with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points for the Warriors, who entered the game in 10th place in the Western Conference standings and battling the Houston Rockets for a spot in the play-in to
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Indiana Pacers, head coach Billy Donovan showed love to Javonte Green.
The Sacramento Kings have lost a key player as they try to secure a Western Conference playoff spot.
“That was a kind of a surreal moment there,” Dell Curry told The Observer after Charlotte’s 115-97 loss to Golden State on Friday night.
Philadelphia 76ers (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-50, 12th in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Philadelphia looking to break its six-game home losing streak.The Raptors are 16-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 10-17 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.The 76ers have gone 26-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Ea
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
A cynical mind might say that it is just one good month and that it is not anything that has not been several times before, especially during the doldrums of March. But has it really? So recently, he was said to have been a viable candidate to be ...
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that Tyrese Haliburton's play is how they wanted to use Lonzo Ball.
Jamal Murray has been ruled out for the Denver Nuggets' showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle and a swollen right knee. The winner will hold the top seed in the Western Conference playoff race. Minnesota and Oklahoma City, both 50-22, began the night a half game behind the Nuggets (51-22).
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 33 points, Jalen Duren had 20 points and 18 rebounds and Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Washington on Friday night. The Pistons blew a 19-point halftime lead but recovered in the matchup of the NBA’s bottom two teams. Washington (14-60) still leads Detroit (13-61) by a game in the standings after the teams completed a split of their four-game season series — with the road team winning each game. Corey Kispert scored 23 poi
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Green scored 30 of his 34 points in the second half and had nine rebounds as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 101-100 on Friday night for their 11th straight win. Fred VanVleet had 22 points, Amen Thompson added 18 points and 14 rebounds while Jabari Smith, Jr. scored 14 points for the Rockets. Houston scored 27 points off 21 Utah turnovers and outscored the Jazz 25-12 in second-chance points. John Collins led Utah with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Collin Sexton a
DENVER (AP) — This is why Glen Taylor doesn't want to let go of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards scored 25 points and Mike Conley added 23 in Minnesota's 111-98 rout of Denver on Friday night that sent the Timberwolves into a first-place tie in the Western Conference — and the defending NBA champion Nuggets into third place. “There's a lot of resilience to this team," T-Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "We've been very tough-minded all season. Our goal remains to play our best basketbal
