Jaren Jackson Jr. with the And-1!, 01/24/2024
Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. NHL players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now with a team in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced over the past four days.
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that yea
Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska has come to the defense of Yelyzaveta Kotliar, a 16-year-old Ukrainian junior tennis player, during a press conference in Melbourne on Jan. 24.
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
Troy Aikman says the question for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys isn’t what happens in the regular season but the playoffs.
According to the latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considering a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
Meet the tight end's friends who cheer him on at Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev. The sixth-seeded Zverev was a up a break in the third set at 5-3 and missed a chance to serve it out but the Olympic champion didn't blink when he got another chance in the fourth, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory. Alcaraz won Wimbledon last ye
A video from a former Chiefs player shows how they fooled the Bills into thinking pass when they ran.
Meronk was considered the biggest European Ryder Cup snub last September.
Plot twist! Dana White dropped a bombshell on the MMA world, announcing the signing of Kayla Harrison and her debut at UFC 300.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin as coach on Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through his first season. “This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement announcing the move. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.” Joe Prunty, who had been an assistant coach on Griffin
Predictions and picks for the NFC championship matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Predictions and picks for the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in a brutally swift quarter-final on Tuesday to keep her Australian Open title defence firmly on course and set up a showdown with US Open champion Coco Gauff.
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup. A trade seemed inevitable — and the Charlotte Hornets helped make it a reality. Lowry was trade Tuesday by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier — someone enjoying the best season of his career — in a swap of guards that figures to be a big help for Miami in its playoff push. The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat a
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. General manager Daniel Briere announced Tuesday that Hart had requested and been granted time away from the team. He added that the Flyers will have no further comment. A message sent to Hart's agent seeking comment or further clarification of the situation was not immediately returned. Hart, 25, is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season Saturday when he allowed fiv
The Chiefs and Ravens coaches have a long history together.
Biles shared a clip of Owens after his team, the Green Bay Packers, lost 21-24 to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday
Harbaugh’s return to the NFL comes after he spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of his alma mater and won the national championship.