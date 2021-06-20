Jared Walsh's two-run home run

The Canadian Press

Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a calf injury. Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., announced his decision Saturday in a post on Instagram. The world No. 18 wrote that he was "sad and hurt" about not being able to compete at the storied tennis event at the end of the month. "It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year," Raonic wrote to his 357,000 followers. "I was working hard preparing many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day I hurt my calf. I have b