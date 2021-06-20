Jared Walsh's two-run home run
Jared Walsh crushes a two-run home run to right field, his 17th of the season, pushing the Angels' lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the 3rd
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Orioles on Saturday.
Moving Day at the U.S. Open reshuffled the leaderboard, and big names are now at the top of the mix.
Chris Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.
The Canadiens are losing their head coach at the worst possible time as the team will reportedly be without Dominique Ducharme for at least two weeks.
Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.
Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.
Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.
Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
Somehow, Kevin Durant's heroics wasn't enough to lead the Nets past Milwaukee.
Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a calf injury. Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., announced his decision Saturday in a post on Instagram. The world No. 18 wrote that he was "sad and hurt" about not being able to compete at the storied tennis event at the end of the month. "It is a pinnacle in my schedule each and every year," Raonic wrote to his 357,000 followers. "I was working hard preparing many of the recent tournaments. On the second to last day I hurt my calf. I have b
ORLANDO, Fla. — Eight games into the MLS season, Toronto FC has one win and is still shooting itself in the foot. But Toronto looked to have dug itself out of its latest hole Saturday night when goals by Ayo Akinola and Jonathan Osorio rescued it from a nightmarish start that saw Orlando City SC lead 2-0 after just eight minutes. Toronto regained its equilibrium and had the better chances as the game wore on. But another defensive blunder set the scene for Junior Urso's 84th-minute goal and a 3-
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Martin capped New York's three-goal second period, Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds and the Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Saturday night to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece. Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal also scored, and Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech each had two assists. Semyon Varlamov finished with 28 saves to help the Islanders win a Game 4 to tie a series after drop
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended the longest unbeaten start to a season in team history with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Yeimar Gómez Andrade also scored as the MLS-leading Sounders overcame an early deficit and improved to 6-0-3, matching the eighth-longest unbeaten start in league history. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty i
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber left his start against the Milwaukee Brewers after pitching two innings Saturday night due to left forearm tightness. Gomber was replaced on the mound by Jhoulys Chacin. Gomber allowed two runs and four hits with one strikeout before leaving due to the forearm issue. Both of the runs scored in the first inning, bringing an end to his streak of 23 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run at Coors Field. He had last allowed an earned run a
Katie Grimes became the youngest U.S. swimmer to qualify for the Olympics since ... Katie Ledecky.
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered and Houston beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Saturday night. Framber Valdez (4-0) had another strong start to help the Astros to a sixth consecutive victory, tying their longest winning streak this season. The Astros tagged Lynn (7-3), who entered with a 1.51 ERA, for eight hits and six runs — both season highs — in four innings in his shortest start of the season. Five of the runs
It wasn’t the all-time classic that their aggressive approaches suggested it might become, but it was a fun fight that Jung pulled out by a narrow margin.