Jared Triolo's RBI double
Jared Triolo deposits a ball into left field for an RBI double to extend the Pirates' lead to 3-0
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
The Baltimore Orioles added a right-handed bat to their lineup, acquiring designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.
The Jets have a conundrum regarding their QB's preseason status.
The United States cruised to a dominant victory in the team final on Tuesday, capturing gold and receiving praise from the sports world as a result.
The United States reached and surpassed 3,000 medals won in Olympic competition between the Summer and Winter Games on Tuesday.
McKeown, the former world record holder, beat Smith, the current world record holder, by 0.33 seconds.
After a disappointing silver in Tokyo, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Cary and Sunisa Lee put the USA on top of the world.
Hailey Van Lith and the American team came up short in their first pool game at the Paris Olympics.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Djokovic handed his longtime rival a straight-set loss to eliminate Nadal from singles play at the Olympics.
Fred Zinkie is back to help top off your fantasy baseball lineups with his top streaming options in this week's pitching preview.
The third-year pro was expected to take on an expanded role with the departure of multiple Cowboys defenders in free agency.
In today's edition: Nadal vs. Djokovic (tune in now!), LeBron and KD lead Team USA, Marchand lives up to the hype, Chase Budinger spotlight, the colleges with the most Olympians, and more.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
In today's edition: Team USA men's basketball begins its gold medal quest, the Americans earn their first gold of Paris 2024, Simone Biles spotlight, the USWNT take the field again, and more.
The Americans handled their first Olympic test in a runaway win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia.
After falling down 3-0 in the second set, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz flew past Argentina’s Andrés Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez on Saturday.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.