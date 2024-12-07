Jared McCain with the great assist!

Yahoo Sports

Christian and Alexis Arsenal’s impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United. They also discuss West Ham’s manager situation after another loss. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Amir Lowery, former MLS player and co-founder of the Open Goal Project to discuss his initiative and preview the MLS Cup Final. Later, Christian and Alexis look back at a great national team career for Alyssa Naeher after playing her last game for the USWNT.