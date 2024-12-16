Jared Goff's best plays from 5-TD, 507-yard game Week 15
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's best plays from his five touchdown, 507-yard game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's best plays from his five touchdown, 507-yard game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season.
Khalil Dorsey was carted off the field with a lower leg injury, after Carlton Davis III had already exited with a potential concussion.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 15 of the 2024 season.
"Let's finish this," Dan Campbell said of his team's mindset in rolling the dice and beating the Packers last night. With a defense as banged up as theirs, it's become a necessity.
Detroit maintains the inside track for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The Patriots didn't buy into late-stage draft nitpicking last spring. There's a tone change inside the Browns organization regarding their starting QB situation. And Broncos coach Sean Payton knew exactly what he was doing.
Once again, the Detroit Lions are playing on Thanksgiving, only this year America will happily tune in thanks, in large part, to Jared Goff — the best story in the NFL.
The NFL's last undefeated team finally fell on Sunday.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
Josh Allen is closing in on his first MVP award.
Dan Skipper made sure to report as eligible on his TD play.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
The fantasy football semifinals are on the horizon for many leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these waiver wire suggestions.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Mahomes limped off the field and was replaced by Wentz in the fourth quarter.
New York's quarterback carousel continues.
If the postseason started today, both the Seahawks and Packers would be in.
Bolton opened the second half with the wild, gravity-defying turnover, which led Kansas City to a touchdown and a 21-point lead.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Colorado star Travis Hunter winning the Heisman trophy. They recall his unique journey to becoming the best player in college football and compare him to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Texans safety Calen Bullock injured DuBose with a helmet-to-helmet hit that drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.