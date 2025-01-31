Jared Butler gets the And-1

Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus shares his wishlist for the NBA Trade Deadline.
Butler won't play on Miami's upcoming road trip.
The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star Game in the Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 16.
The Chiefs have two wins this postseason and both have had a controversial call.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
A key component of the MLB Player's Association's history and legacy is its firm stance against a cap.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
Vincent Goodwill and J.A. Adande react to Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis comments that the team needs another big ahead of the trade deadline after Davis referenced the 2019-2020 championship team as an example of how he plays best as a power forward. They also discuss if the 76ers could trade for Jimmy Butler, before remembering Kobe Bryant on the 5th anniversary of his death.
The Dodgers keep adding to their payroll.
Check out our draft rankings for the relief pitcher position this fantasy baseball season.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
The Seattle Storm are trading six-time All Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a multi-team deal that will send Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reports.
Luvu drew two fines from the NFL, also getting docked $16,883 for an illegal hip-drop tackle.
Knowles' defense with the Buckeyes led FBS in average yards allowed this season en route to a national title.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.