Jared Butler with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers
Jared Butler (Utah Jazz) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 03/18/2022
This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo
In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic
Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t
Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury added to his lengthy list of career accolades on Friday, claiming his 10th moguls Crystal Globe after winning gold at the World Cup Finals in France. Kingsbury, who fell short of a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, held off Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima by just .04 points in the final singles event of the season. Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden claimed third place, both in the France event and overall. WATCH l Kingsbury captures 10th Crystal Globe in mogul
The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?
Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.
If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.
Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?
OTTAWA — Once again the Ottawa Senators appear poised to be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. The Senators (21-34-5) are nowhere near playoff contention and are set to have their fifth straight losing record. This was supposed to be the start of the Senators turning things around. Back in 2019 owner Eugene Melnyk had said 2021 would be the start of a “five-year run of unparalleled success.” Things haven’t exactly gone as planned and so once again Senators general manager Pierre Dorion has the “
"I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?
Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.
Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.