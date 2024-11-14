Jarace Walker sets up the nice finish

Cleveland's a win away from tying the fourth-best start in NBA history.
Shane Waldron's issues with the Bears went deeper than X's and O's.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen shares some insights on some intriguing happenings across the league for Week 11.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
Everything was set up for Flagg to deliver a signature moment on the Champions Classic stage, but the Duke freshman was unable to come through in the final seconds.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
One of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks got paid.
In today's edition: The Cavs cannot be stopped, upsets galore in MLS Playoffs, the birth of pro football, the Sunshine State's gloomy weekend, and more.
Walker's post-whistle shenanigans allowed the Vikings to kneel out the clock on a 12-7 win over the Jaguars.
John Robinson won a national championship at USC and spent nearly a decade leading the Los Angeles Rams.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.