Jarace Walker rocks the rim

With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Let’s take a look at some contenders, including Victor Wembanyama, who could make their All-Star debuts this February.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
Lux adds an above-average lefty bat to a Cincinnati lineup that needed a boost and clears some room in the Los Angeles infield.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Osaka was leading Clara Tauson 6-4 before receiving attention from trainers for her abdomen.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 18 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
We're into 2025, ladies and gents! Dan Titus looks into his crystal ball to see what could happen during the rest of the fantasy basketball season.
“My heart is broken for the loss of a lot of innocent lives."
The former Met offers a nearly unrivaled combination of durability and power production, yet as the calendar flips to 2025, he remains unsigned.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?