Japan's lockdown strips exotic dancer of her savings

Aya Mermaid is known for her dazzling costumes, smouldering looks and moves.

But as she prepares her burlesque routine in Tokyo's red light district, Kabukicho, there's one thing missing; an audience.

Since March she's has had to live off her savings as social distancing restrictions kicked in Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also extended a state of emergency until the end of May.

That's not good news for Aya, who is self employed and usually makes about $3,000 a month.

"I have zero income now. I get paid only when I go on stage."

Making matters worse Aya can't apply for Japan's stimulus relief as most of her income is cash tips, with no official receipts.

But she isn't sitting around and waiting instead she's training and keeping fit embellishing costumes, and creating a new look for when she can return to the stage.

"A performer is not complete without an audience. My happiest moment is when I feel a sense of fulfillment after dancing."

Japan's lockdown has been less severe than other countries, with bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues "asked" rather than "ordered" to stay shut.

But Aya is worried that even with the state of emergency lifting customers would be reluctant to return to crowded places.

For now, though she's determined to make a comeback.