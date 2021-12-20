Japanese space tourists begin return to Earth

Maezawa, a space enthusiast made the trip in a Soyuz spacecraft and became the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in more than a decade.

He will likely return to snowy conditions on earth, with precipitation and sub-zero temperatures forecast at the scheduled landing site about 150 km (93 miles) south east of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.

Maezawa will become the first private passenger on the SpaceX moon trip in 2023, as commercial firms including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.