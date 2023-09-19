Japanese pro wrestlers battle on bullet train

STORY: Tokyo-based DDT Pro-Wrestling organised the match with the group renting out an entire car on the train operated by Central Japan Railway, or JR Central.

Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi, both established pro wrestlers, brawled in the aisles with chokeholds and flipped bodies, as delighted passengers cheered and took cellphone videos.

JR Central said there were 75 passengers onboard the train car going from Tokyo to Nagoya, with tickets having sold out within 30 minutes of going on sale.