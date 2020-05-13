Japanese Olympic fencer turns to Uber Eats for fitness

With his Olympics preparations in tatters, Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has put his dream on hold.

Dressed in his national representative tracksuits, Miyake is now cruising on his bike wearing a new uniform, pedalling to and from restaurant to delivery locations, working as an Uber Eats driver.

"Now I am digging into my savings for a living (because there is no sponsorship), so I have to earn money by myself. And I also thought by doing Uber Eats delivery, it can prevent my physical strength from weakening. That's why I started this."

In March, the International Olympic Committee decided to delay the Games, due to start this July, until next year.

As a silver medalist at London 2012, Miyake had sponsors lining up to back him for the Games on home soil, but he modestly refused to accept the money.

Instead he enjoys his new job and the chance to stay fit at the same time.

He earns about 18$ ( 2,000 yen) a day working for Uber Eats, meaning he can survive without sponsorship.

With uncertainty hanging around the postponement of the Olympics and no access to a proper training gym, he doesn't know when he will be able to pick up a rapier and train again with a partner.