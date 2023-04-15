Japanese Hibachi Fried Rice
#japanesefriedrice #friedrice #hibachi Hibachi Cooking Oil 1 tablespoon sesame seed oil 2 ½ tablespoon olive oil (light or extra virgin) ¼ cup rice cooking wine 2 tablespoon soy sauce 2 cups rice (cooked long grain white rice, I typically use Jasmine) 1 tablespoon Hibachi Cooking Oil (see above) ¼ cup white onion (finely chopped) ½ cup peas and carrots (frozen blend, or a ¼ cup of each peas and finely chopped or diced carrots) 1 large egg 2 tablespoon butter (salted) 2 tablespoon soy sauce Optional: Minced garlic or garlic powder to taste