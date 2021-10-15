Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains for ISS trip

Before Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa takes a trip around the moon, he's set for a trip to the International Space Station.

Maezawa is the founder of Zozotown, Japan's largest fashion retailer.

He made headlines when he bought a ticket for a SpaceX trip around the moon, set for 2023.

But before that, he's heading to the ISS with a Russian cosmonaut in December.

And to get ready for that, he's got months of training in zero gravity.

The 45-year-old told reporters on Thursday that he's confident ahead of the launch.

"I would like to say that I'm not worried about the flight because I'm deeply convinced and believe in the safety of our spacecraft.

As you as you rightly noted I will be the first civilian from Japan who will be flying to the ISS that's why I feel a great deal of responsibility."

Maezawa will be joined by his assistant Yozo Hirano in addition to cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin on the 12-day trip.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos is heavily involved in this mission.

In early October, they helped send a Russian actress and film director aboard the ISS, to make the first-ever movie in space.