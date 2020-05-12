Japanese author Murakami to DJ 'stay home' special

Haruki Murakami, one of Japan's most famous authors, has a special surprise for fans.

He's swapping the pen and rolling up his sleeves to be a dj on the decks -- for one night only.

He will host a two hour radio show special, sharing his favorite songs on May 22nd.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The event is titled a "Stay Home Special" echoing the plea from Tokyo's governor for residents to avoid going outside.

Murakami, whose breakout novel "Norweigan Wood" debuted in 1987, is also known for his passion for jazz and has spoken of writing to its beat.

He and his wife, Yoko, opened a jazz club while still university students and ran it for seven years.

The Murakami Radio Stay Home Special will play on Tokyo FM 80.0 and 38 stations nationwide from 10pm to midnight.