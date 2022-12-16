Japan unveils its biggest defence overhaul since World War II

The Japanese government has unveiled plans to drastically expand its defence capabilities. In what would be the biggest military build-up since World War II, Tokyo aims to double its defence spending over the next five years and install missiles capable of striking an enemy launch site. It's a controversial move, marking another major step away from the country's pacifist constitution that severely limits the use of military force. For more, we speak to Daniel Darling, a senior international military markets analyst.

Meanwhile in India, a recent hostile takeover of independent broadcaster New Delhi Television by businessman Gautam Adani has made headline news. His acquisition of NDTV, seen as the last bastion of independent journalism, has added to growing concerns over press freedom in the country. Our team on the ground reports.

Finally, six weeks after a Halloween crowd crush killed 158 people and injured scores in Seoul, survivors and locals remain traumatised and angry. The accident on October 29 turned what would have been the first big street party free of Covid-19 curbs into a nightmare and led to widespread soul-searching about the country's public safety management. Our correspondents report.



