Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia, PM says

STORY: The sanctions will be freezing assets and suspending visas for Russian individuals and entities, freezing assets on Russian financial institutions, and a sanction on Russian related military organisations, which will be export controls for a list of products that were agreed upon international agreements, semiconductors, and general purpose goods, Kishida told a news conference.

Kishida also said the Polish government has agreed to cooperate with Japan to help evacuate Japanese citizens from Ukraine.

Kishida's news conference comes after holding a virtual meeting with the G7 leaders on Thursday night to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.