Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia, PM says

STORY: The sanctions will be freezing assets and suspending visas for Russian individuals and entities, freezing assets on Russian financial institutions, and a sanction on Russian related military organisations, which will be export controls for a list of products that were agreed upon international agreements, semiconductors, and general purpose goods, Kishida told a news conference.

Kishida also said the Polish government has agreed to cooperate with Japan to help evacuate Japanese citizens from Ukraine.

Kishida's news conference comes after holding a virtual meeting with the G7 leaders on Thursday night to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Japan considering imposing sanctions against Belarus

    Japan is considering imposing economic sanctions on Belarus, in line with the United States, for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two government officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday. The officials told Reuters Tokyo will coordinate with other members of the Group of Seven industrial powers. A Foreign Ministry spokesman declined comment.

  • How the world is reacting to Russia attacking Ukraine

    More countries are condemning the aggression of Russia attacking Ukraine and announce sanctions against Russia.

  • UPDATE 1-Lithuania closes its airspace to Russian airlines, ending direct flights to Kaliningrad exclave

    Lithuania will ban Russian airlines from using its airspace from 2200 GMT on Saturday, the government said, joining other European countries which have taken the same step following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lithuania is the shortest route from mainland Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea's eastern coast. "No flights for aggressor planes in the freedom sky," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte tweeted after a government meeting.

  • US, Europe step up Russia sanctions to target Putin directly

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and European allies said Friday they were stepping up sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine by adding measures directly targeting President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, putting diplomatic appeals to one side as Russia's forces closed on Ukraine's capital. The move by the U.S., the European Union and Britain sends “a clear message about the strength of the opposition to the actions" by Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. On a day

  • UPDATE 1-Canada imposes sanctions on Russia's Putin -PM Trudeau

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with sanctions on Friday, following similar moves by other western nations in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Trudeau said this third set of actions against Russia this week would target Putin and his "fellow architects of this barbaric war." "We have not ever taken as a global community the step of sanctioning him personally, this is a significant step and it has its impact in the fact that we are all, as Western countries, united and aligned on this," said Trudeau.

  • Japan sets out plans to defend supply chains, see off hackers

    Japan will step up spending to strengthen its supply chains and do more to guard against cyberattacks launched through imported systems and software under draft legislation approved by the cabinet on Friday. The measures are part of a long-running economic security policy pushed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, mainly aimed at threats seen coming from China. But bill was released at a time of heightened concerns worldwide over the vulnerability of key infrastructure to cyberattacks, particularly in the wake of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

  • European Union freezes assets of Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov

    The move, announced by Latvia's foreign minister, comes as Russian forces close in on Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.

  • Analysis-US sanctions on Russia serve China a sharp reminder of need for its own chips

    The sweeping restrictions imposed on Russia to block its access to global exports of goods from chips to computers and electronics are likely to accelerate China's own push for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry, analysts said. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Washington - as part of a package of measures - announced export restrictions which will force companies making high- and low-tech items overseas with U.S. tools to seek a licence from the United States before shipping to Russia. China, like Russia, lacks advanced chip manufacturing capacity but one of its top long-term policy goals is to establish independence and self-reliance in the semiconductor industry.

  • Ukraine asks for S.Korea cybersecurity aid amid Russia invasion

    The top Ukraine official in South Korea said on Friday that his country wants to request Seoul's assistance in boosting its cybersecurity capability to defend against Russian attacks. Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance after launching attacks on Thursday, prompting Kyiv's plea for more help from the international community. Dmytro Ponomarenko, Ukraine's ambassador-designate to South Korea, said the websites of the country's governmental institutions were suffering from Russian attacks.

  • Germany to offer troops, air defence systems, war ships to NATO -Der Spiegel

    Germany plans to offer troops, air defence systems and war ships to NATO to strengthen its eastern flank after Russia invaded Ukraine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday without providing sources. Germany could send an infantry company with around 150 soldiers and more than a dozen Boxer wheeled armoured vehicles in a timely manner, according to a package that the military has put together for Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, the media outlet said.

  • Ukraine-Russia news - live: Missiles and gunfire rock Kyiv as Zelensky says ‘we will not lay down weapons’

    Kyiv residents urged to seek immediate shelter and stay away from windows

