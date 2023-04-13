Japan sounds warning siren after North Korea fires missile

Reuters Videos

STORY: Video obtained by Reuters showed what looked like the backyard of a compound with the sound of a siren ringing out, followed by an announcement.

The missile flew about 1,000 km (620 miles), South Korea's military said. The missile was fired at 7:23 a.m. (2223 GMT on Wednesday) from near Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, meaning it could have been launched from an international airport close to the capital, a major site for test-firing large missiles since 2017.