Japan releases second batch of treated wastewater

STORY: Japan started releasing the second batch of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday.

The release by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) will last for about two and a half weeks – discharging some 7,800 cubic meters of wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

The initial release in late August sparked concern among some neighboring countries, with China being one of the staunchest critics of the move.

It even triggered a blanket ban on Japanese seafood products by China.

TEPCO said it had received more than 6,000 harassment calls from abroad between August 24-27, alleging that many appeared to originate from China.

Nuclear authorities, including the United Nations nuclear watchdog, have said the wastewater release will have negligible impact on human health and the environment.

The discharge is seen as a key step to decommissioning the nuclear power plant, which suffered meltdowns after being hit by a tsunami in 2011.

It was the world's worst nuclear plant disaster since Chernobyl 25 years earlier.