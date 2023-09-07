Japan Launches X-Ray Scope, and Lander Bound for the Moon

The renewed moon race had another entrant on September 7, as the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully launched a rocket containing a lunar lander, as well as a new X-ray telescope.

The liftoff is the first since JAXA’s failed launch of its flagship H3 rocket in March, NHK reported.

JAXA’s X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (or XRISM) will involve “high-resolution X-ray spectroscopic observations of the hot gas plasma wind that blows through the galaxies in the universe,” the agency said.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (or SLIM) is described as “a small-scale exploration lander designed for pinpoint landings on the Moon’s surface”.

If the mission is successful, Japan will be the fifth nation to land a probe on the moon, NHK said. Credit: JAXA via Storyful